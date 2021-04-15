STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Issue guidelines to check Covid-19 norms violation, implement penal provisions strictly: Karnataka HC to DG&IGP

The Court said that the police officers are hesitating to register FIR against violators despite series of orders passed by it because political or religious leaders are violators in those cases.

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that the Karnataka Government cannot tolerate reluctance on the part of police machinery in enforcing the penal provisions against Covid norms violation in the state, the High Court on Thursday directed the Director-General and Inspector General of Police to issue guidelines for all police officers inviting their attention on the action to be taken under the provisions of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act against violators.

Passing the order after hearing public interest litigation filed by city-based Letzkit Foundation and one another, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj directed the DG&IGP to constitute a team of senior police officials to monitor the registration of FIRs for violation of Covid norms like not wearing masks, not maintaining social distancing and mass gathering or congregation in public or private places.

Referring to the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Court said that the police officers are hesitating to register FIR against violators despite series of orders passed by it because political or religious leaders are violators in those cases.

Further, the Court said that the political and religious leaders and even celebrities are supposed to set an example. The penal provisions applicable to political leaders and religious leaders in case of Covid norms violation will also apply to so-called celebrities, the Court added while pointing out violations by them.

Mentioning the photographs submitted by the counsel of the petitioner about violation of Covid-19 norms by the KSRTC union during the ongoing strike, the Court directed the state government to take stringent action in accordance with the law.

