STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka transport employees ignore deadline

On Wednesday, a day after Ugadi, other state transport bus operations from Bengaluru were 542 to Tamil Nadu, 360 to Andhra Pradesh, 44 to Telangana and 32 to Kerala.

Published: 15th April 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC buses at a deserted Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Terminal, on the eighth day of transport strike in Bengaluru on Wednesday | vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite request by managements of the four transport corporations and a deadline set for agitating employees to report to duty after Ugadi, the unions continued with their indefinite strike, with buses staying off the road on the eight day on Wednesday. Transport department officials said that the total revenue loss from April 7 to 14 was Rs 152 crore. Of this, Rs 70 crore was from KSRTC, Rs 20 crore from BMTC, Rs 30.5 crore from NWKRTC and Rs 31.5 crore from NEKRTC.

A total of 35 buses have been damaged, which include the Ambaari Dream Class, Volvo and multi-axel buses. Also, a total of 3,402 buses have operated in all the four corporations. In all, 5,551 private buses have operated for KSRTC, 1,912 for NWKRTC, 1,912 BMTC and 3,867 for NEKRTC. Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said that since last seven days, the government has been trying to talk with the unions.

So far, some employees have returned to work, but there are also instances of some of them being attacked. “I have been giving appreciation certificates to all those who came back to work and will continue to do so. The unions must understand that buses should not be damaged. Police complaints have been filed against miscreants and legal action is being taken,” he said.

The transport officials are also working on taking stern action against all those who are still not keen to come back to work, those who are instigating others and are threatening those reporting to duty. “Employees are coming to work by trusting us. But if they are attacked, they will not come back the next day and we do not want that to happen. So, we are talking to the police if more security can be deployed and immediate arrests can be done,” a transport official said. On Wednesday, a day after Ugadi, other state transport bus operations from Bengaluru were 542 to Tamil Nadu, 360 to Andhra Pradesh, 44 to Telangana and 32 to Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC transport strike
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp