Mangala Angadi will win by 4 lakh votes: BSY

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Stating that there is a wave in favour of the BJP in the bypolls, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, “Party candidate Mangala Angadi will win the election with a difference of four lakh votes. BJP workers are working day and night in the constituency to make their candidate win. I appeal to the voters to vote for Mangala Angadi considering the work and sacrifice of Suresh Angadi.” He said that for the first time, a women candidate is contesting for the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency.

When asked if Ramesh Jarkiholi will participate in the last two days of canvassing for the BJP, Yeddiyurappa said, ‘I will speak with Ramesh and will convince him to canvass for the BJP candidate. Minister for medium and large scale Industries Jagadish Shettar, minister’s Umesh Katti, Srimant Patil and MP Shobha Karandlaje and others were present.