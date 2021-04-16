14.7k new Covid cases as Karnataka sees another big jump

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just a day after Karnataka saw its highest daily spike at 11,265 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic started in Karnataka on March 8 last year, the state beat its own record, adding a whopping 14,738 cases on Thursday. It registered a 1.34 per cent growth rate in the tally of Covid-19 patients, from 10,94,912 on Wednesday, to 11,09,650 on Thursday.

With this massive jump in cases, the positivity rate has shot up to 4.78 per cent from 4.75 per cent the previous day. As against the massive number added cases, Thursday saw just 3,591 patients being discharged, contributing to consistently pushing down the recovery rate across the state.