BSY calls for an emergency meet over COVID crisis, imposes new restrictions but no lockdown in Karnataka

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday morning called for an emergency meeting on the COVID19 situation in Karnataka following which a set of new restrictions and orders were decided upon.

While the CM said that the status quo would continue in the form of night curfews in some district headquarters, all other decisions on lockdown, extending curfews to other districts etc will be taken on April 18 after discussing the pros and cons during an all-party meeting.

"Cases are increasing by the day and we reviewed the situation in the meeting. Night curfew will continue but no other decision has been made. Depending on what Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggests and what action other States are taking, we will decide on the next course of action. A meeting will be held on April 20, when night curfew ends, to decide on its extension and expansion," BS Yediyurappa said.

Minister for Health Dr K Sudhakar, however, said that a few new decisions, including seeking additional oxygen cylinders from Central government, restricting number of people at gatherings and reservation of hospital beds for COVID19 patients, were taken at the meeting.

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa during the emergency meeting on the COVID19 situation in Karnataka. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Indoor events cannot have more than 100 people while gathering for outdoor events has been capped at 200 persons only instead of the earlier 500 limit. Corporate hospitals have been asked to tie up with at least 10 hotels nearby to convert them as makeshift isolation and treatment centres for patients with mild and moderate symptoms. Only those with severe and serious symptoms to be admitted to hospitalised

"About 95% of COVID19 patients do not need hospitalisation. It is my humble appeal to patients with mild and moderate symptoms to get treated, if you have to, in these makeshift hospitals at hotels. The same doctors who treat at hospitals will supervise you there as well. Some 3000 beds will be arranged in these hotel-turned-hospitals," said Dr Sudhakar, Health and Medical Education minister.

About 50 per cent of beds in private hospitals have to be reserved for COVID19 patients referred from the government. 1000 beds in government medical colleges and 5000 in private medical colleges will be reserved for COVID19 patients.

One IPS officer, one IAS officer, officials from BWSSB, BESCOM and Suvarna Karnataka trust will be appointed as Nodal officials to supervise admissions in each big hospital. "The officials will ensure smooth admission and treatment process at all times for patients. They will take shifts and one of them will be at the hospital at any given point in time," Sudhakar added.

Hearse vehicles and crematorium services will be extended at no cost for families of COVID19 victims.

Adding that there is no shortage of Remdesivir in the State, the minister said tender has been called for another 80,000 vials for procurement. The State will also submit a request to the union government for the supply of 5000 oxygen cylinders.

An agreement for jumbo cylinders will be made with commercial oxygen suppliers too to ensure there is no shortage. Direct recruitment on a contract basis for the next six months will be ensured to hire Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. Hand stamping for patients in home isolation will be restarted apart from increasing testing and tracing processes. "We appeal to people to practise janata curfew voluntarily and help us bring down the number of cases," Sudhakar said.