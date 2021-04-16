STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devendra Fadnavis tours Belagavi, lashes out at Shiv Sena

The BJP got Fadnavis to campaign in Belagavi in a bid to attract the sizeable Marathi voters in Belagavi city and rural areas.

Published: 16th April 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 02:24 PM

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses people at Gokul Nagar in Hindalaga, Belagavi on Thursday | Express

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: On the last day of canvassing for Belagavi Lok Sabha by-election, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a whirlwind last-minute campaign in support of BJP candidate Mangala Angadi. Lashing out at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Fadnavis called upon the Marathi people to teach a fitting lesson to the Sena, which is targeting the BJP by taking the help of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) in the by-election.

The BJP got Fadnavis to campaign in Belagavi in a bid to attract the sizeable Marathi voters in Belagavi city and rural areas. Fadnavis inaugurated the open meet by watering a plant at Gokul Nagar in Hindalga, in the presence of BJP leaders. He said that Sanjay Raut has come to Belagavi to target ‘Hinduism’ in the name of language, and Marathi speakers should teach him a lesson for playing “language politics”.

“The present Shiv Sena has converted the name of Balasaheb Thackeray to ‘Janaab Thakaray’ and is going to make Tippu Sultan a hero. Maratha voters are tigers and should not be lured by the Shiv Sena,” exhorted Fadnavis. 

Union minister Pralhad Joshi praised Fadnavis, saying he had given a transparent government in Maharashtra, and the Union government has given priority to corruption-free administration. Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti, Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani, MLAs Anil Benake and Abhay Patil, and other BJP leaders were at the rally. 

Comments

