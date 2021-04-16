STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Down with fever, BSY leaves Belagavi bypoll roadshow midway

Sources in the CMO said Yediyurappa had mild fever two days ago and had undergone a Covid test before hitting the campaign trail.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa participates in road show | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI, BENGALURU : On the last day of campaigning for the Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll on Thursday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was holding a road show for BJP candidate Mangala Angadi in Belagavi, had to quit midway as he developed uneasiness and fever.The road show was planned from Shivaji Garden in Belagavi South Assembly constituency through prominent roads and to end at Mahatma Phule Road. However, Yediyurappa started feeling exhausted and left for the hotel after the road show had barely covered half way.

Sources in the CMO said Yediyurappa had mild fever two days ago and had undergone a Covid test before hitting the campaign trail. The test report had returned negative. After being checked by doctors and resting for some time in Belagavi, the CM left for Bengaluru by a regular 7.30 pm flight.  

Despite fever, CM campaigns at Mudalagi.

Earlier , the Chief Minister consumed homemade lunch brought to the hotel from the residence of late Suresh Angadi. BJP leaders pointed out that despite not keeping well, the CM had participated in campaigning at Mudalagi and Gokak. He had even visited mutts of the Lingayat community in Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday morning and then participated in the road show in the scorching summer heat. After the CM left the hotel, the campaign rally continued in Shahapur and other areas, led by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, state Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar and MLA Abhay Patil.

The CMO sources said the CM will rest for two days on Friday and Saturday, and will chair an all-party meeting in Bengaluru on Sunday evening to discuss the government’s strategy to fight the pandemic and seek views from the Opposition leaders. Yediyurappa had tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalised for a week last year.

