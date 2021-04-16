STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Maski all set for bypoll ballot

The DC also said that political functionaries who are not voters of the constituency, should leave as campaigning is over.

Published: 16th April 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Elections, voting, Assam/Bengal

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MASKI (RAICHUR DIST): The Raichur district administration has made all arrangements for the smooth and peaceful conduct of bypolls to Maski assembly constituency on Saturday, Raichur Deputy Commissioner R Venkateshkumar, who is also District Election Officer, said here on Thursday.

Venkatesh Kumar told the media that prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been clamped across Maski constituency from Thursday evening, banning unlawful assembly and holding of public gatherings. However, this doesn’t restrict house-to-house visits. No loudspeaker is permitted to be used during 48 hours before closing of polling.   

The DC also said that political functionaries who are not voters of the constituency, should leave as campaigning is over. Dry day has been declared in Raichur district from Wednesday evening, with a ban on the sale and transport of liquor.

Proper training has been given to PRO/ APROs for polls. Webcasting facility, deployment of micro-observers and videographers has been arranged in all critical polling stations and vulnerable areas, he said.

Mustering and de-mustering has been arranged at Devanampriya Ashok Degree College of Maski. Mustering will commence at 8am Friday, polling would be held on Saturday and counting of votes will be held at SRPS PU College Raichur on May 2, he said.  As of April 15, a total of 60 complaints were received -- 46 for Covid-19 violations and 14 for violation of model code of conduct. Seven cases were booked for violations, and FIRs registered, Venkateshkumar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maski Karnataka bypolls
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp