Maski all set for bypoll ballot

By Express News Service

MASKI (RAICHUR DIST): The Raichur district administration has made all arrangements for the smooth and peaceful conduct of bypolls to Maski assembly constituency on Saturday, Raichur Deputy Commissioner R Venkateshkumar, who is also District Election Officer, said here on Thursday.

Venkatesh Kumar told the media that prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been clamped across Maski constituency from Thursday evening, banning unlawful assembly and holding of public gatherings. However, this doesn’t restrict house-to-house visits. No loudspeaker is permitted to be used during 48 hours before closing of polling.

The DC also said that political functionaries who are not voters of the constituency, should leave as campaigning is over. Dry day has been declared in Raichur district from Wednesday evening, with a ban on the sale and transport of liquor.

Proper training has been given to PRO/ APROs for polls. Webcasting facility, deployment of micro-observers and videographers has been arranged in all critical polling stations and vulnerable areas, he said.

Mustering and de-mustering has been arranged at Devanampriya Ashok Degree College of Maski. Mustering will commence at 8am Friday, polling would be held on Saturday and counting of votes will be held at SRPS PU College Raichur on May 2, he said. As of April 15, a total of 60 complaints were received -- 46 for Covid-19 violations and 14 for violation of model code of conduct. Seven cases were booked for violations, and FIRs registered, Venkateshkumar said.