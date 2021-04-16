Notice on plea for CBI to probe stamp paper scam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued notice to the State Government on a public interest petition seeking directions to entrust the probe into a case of fabrication of documents at sub-registrars’ offices, to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The Halasuru Gate Police had earlier registered an FIR in connection with fabrication of registered documents, cheating by using counterfeit seals and franking of stamp papers in the sub-registrars’ offices.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Just ice Suraj Govindaraj, which was hearing the petition filed by S Narayan, a resident of Thyagaraja Nagar, ordered notices to the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, Commissioner of Police and Inspector of Halasuru Gate Police Station.

The petitioner contended that the sub-registrar of Gandhi Nagar has lodged a complaint with Halasuru Gate police on December 21, 2020, about fabrication of registered documents and cheating by using counterfeit seals and franking machines, which resulted in loss of crores of rupees to the state exchequer. The petitioner claimed that the local police approached the case in a very casual manner and not even single culprit was apprehended. He even pointed out that the culprits could have extended their area of operation outside the state. Hence, he submitted a representation to the government seeking a CBI probe into the case to bring culprits to book.