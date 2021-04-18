All over a head scarf: Kerala student stopped from writing exam in Mangaluru

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A law student was denied entry into the exam hall on Saturday at the Law School in Sullia, Dakshina Kannada district. Reason: She was wearing a head scarf. However, after her parents and student unions protested against the decision of the college, the authorities allowed her to appear for the exam.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday morning, when a first-year law student from Kerala went to write her first exam. The examinations by Mangalore University commenced on Friday. As per the guidelines of the varsity, except the uniform and stationery items required for the exam, no other materials are allowed inside the examination hall.

The college principal did not allow the law student to appear for the exam, citing that she cannot wear a scarf as it is against the rules. The student expressed displeasure over this and refused to remove her scarf. She also informed her parents.

Members of Campus Front Of India (CFI) gathered in front of the college. The local police and the parents of the student also held a discussion with the principal Udaykrishna and academy advisor Professor Balachandra Gowda.

CFI leader Ansar Bellare opposed the decision of the principal and alleged that no other college had enforced such a rule for students wearing head scarf. Later, the principal allowed the student to write the exam and asked her to cooperate when the exam supervisors conduct checks.