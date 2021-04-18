STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

All over a head scarf: Kerala student stopped from writing exam in Mangaluru

Later allowed to appear after cops, parents speak to principal of Sullia college

Published: 18th April 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

For representation only

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A law student was denied entry into the exam hall on Saturday at the Law School in Sullia, Dakshina Kannada district. Reason: She was wearing a head scarf. However, after her parents and student unions protested against the decision of the college, the authorities allowed her to appear for the exam.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday morning, when a first-year law student from Kerala went to write her first exam. The examinations by Mangalore University commenced on Friday. As per the guidelines of the varsity, except the uniform and stationery items required for the exam, no other materials are allowed inside the examination hall.

The college principal did not allow the law student to appear for the exam, citing that she cannot wear a scarf as it is against the rules. The student expressed displeasure over this and refused to remove her scarf. She also informed her parents. 

Members of Campus Front Of India (CFI) gathered in front of the college. The local police and the parents of the student also held a discussion with the principal Udaykrishna and academy advisor Professor Balachandra Gowda.

CFI leader Ansar Bellare opposed the decision of the principal and alleged that no other college had enforced such a rule for students wearing head scarf. Later, the principal allowed the student to write the exam and asked her to cooperate when the exam supervisors conduct checks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Law School head scarf Mangaluru Kerala student
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp