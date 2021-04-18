Bagalkot: Five held for attack on bus driver

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: The Savalagi police arrested five for the alleged murderous attack on a NWKRTC bus driver on Friday. The accused -- Mallappa Talwar, Chetan Karve, Sadashiv Kankanwadi, Lohit Dasar and Arun Arakeri -- are employees of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), Jamkhandi depot.

Nabirasool Avati (59), an NWKRTC bus driver, was attacked when he was driving the bus back to Jamkhandi from Vijayapura in the afternoon near Kavatagi rehabilitation centre. He died instantly after suffering injuries when the miscreants threw stones at the bus.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed to the premeditated attack with an intention to create fear among the other employees working in the same depot,” SP Lokesh Jagalasar told The New Indian Express.