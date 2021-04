By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was admitted to a private hospital after testing Covid positive on Friday, continues to be under medical observation.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said that he is stable and cheerful, and doctors have advised him complete rest. CMO sources said that he did not take up any official work and did not interact with officials and ministers. Sources said that the chief minister spent his time reading newspapers and watching IPL matches.