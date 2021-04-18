Here's the Covid-19 hospital bed status in Karnataka

By Express News Service

Karnataka is seeing an acute shortage of ICU and ventilator-supported beds. The State Government has real-time information available for Bengaluru.

Karnataka Health Department Commissioner Trilok Chandra, however, claimed that there is no shortage of beds at government hospitals in the state, while data on beds at private facilities is being collated from other districts, and directions have been issued to reserve 50 per cent of the beds at private facilities in Bengaluru to meet any requirements going forward. Meanwhile, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has appealed to people not to occupy hospital beds if they have mild or no symptoms.