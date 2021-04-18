STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

High Court takes stock of Covid situation in Karnataka

The Karnataka High Court on Saturday told the State Government to issue directions to all those concerned to avoid congregation or rallies after the bypoll results are declared on May 2. 

Published: 18th April 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples of a boy at Majestic on Saturday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Saturday told the State Government to issue directions to all those concerned to avoid congregation or rallies after the bypoll results are declared on May 2. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar issued the direction after the counsel for petitioners drew the court’s attention to the government permitting political gatherings with 200 people. Such gatherings will contribute to the spread of Covid-19, the court added. 

Taking note of the serious consequences of more than 48 hours’ delay in receiving RTPCR test results, the court said that the person who has given the sample must be in home isolation awaiting the result. The treatment will also be delayed if reports are not received on time. Therefore, the government should issue direction to all recognised labs to provide results at the earliest and not later than 24 hours, the court said, adding that sending results through SMS or WhatsApp can be explored, before uploading it on the ICMR website. The court also said it is the duty of the government to ensure that no Covid patient be deprived of availing beds. 

Directing the State Government and BBMP to launch a mass campaign to create awareness among the public about precautions to be taken, available facilities, helpline numbers and how to use of them, the court told the Palike to ensure that patients be contacted immediately should they test positive, and all necessary assistance be provided to them. 

Taking note of the submission made by the state and BBMP that there was no shortage of Remedevisir and oxygen, the court directed the government to display the contact number of the nodal officer to be contacted for the drug, in private hospitals if needed. Meanwhile, BBMP informed that there are 270 ambulances as of now, which will be joined by 150 more in a week.  The court asked the BBMP to submit the details of steps taken for disposal of biomedical waste as a large number of Covid patients are home-quarantined in the city, and also the safety measures being observed for pourakarmikas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka High Court COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp