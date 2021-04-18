High Court takes stock of Covid situation in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Saturday told the State Government to issue directions to all those concerned to avoid congregation or rallies after the bypoll results are declared on May 2. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar issued the direction after the counsel for petitioners drew the court’s attention to the government permitting political gatherings with 200 people. Such gatherings will contribute to the spread of Covid-19, the court added.

Taking note of the serious consequences of more than 48 hours’ delay in receiving RTPCR test results, the court said that the person who has given the sample must be in home isolation awaiting the result. The treatment will also be delayed if reports are not received on time. Therefore, the government should issue direction to all recognised labs to provide results at the earliest and not later than 24 hours, the court said, adding that sending results through SMS or WhatsApp can be explored, before uploading it on the ICMR website. The court also said it is the duty of the government to ensure that no Covid patient be deprived of availing beds.

Directing the State Government and BBMP to launch a mass campaign to create awareness among the public about precautions to be taken, available facilities, helpline numbers and how to use of them, the court told the Palike to ensure that patients be contacted immediately should they test positive, and all necessary assistance be provided to them.

Taking note of the submission made by the state and BBMP that there was no shortage of Remedevisir and oxygen, the court directed the government to display the contact number of the nodal officer to be contacted for the drug, in private hospitals if needed. Meanwhile, BBMP informed that there are 270 ambulances as of now, which will be joined by 150 more in a week. The court asked the BBMP to submit the details of steps taken for disposal of biomedical waste as a large number of Covid patients are home-quarantined in the city, and also the safety measures being observed for pourakarmikas.