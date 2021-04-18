STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

It’s Buddhist way: Tibetans in Karnataka keep virus at bay

Of around 37,000 population, only 28 active Covid-positive cases; wearing masks compulsory inside all five settlements

Published: 18th April 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

As on April 15, 3,101 Tibetans in Bylakuppe, 850 in Kollegal and 2,032 in Mundgod settlements have been vaccinated | Express

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the middle of a raging second wave of the pandemic in Karnataka, the five Tibetan settlements have handled the surge rather well, in comparison to the rest of the State.  Of the around 37,000 Tibetans living in exile in these five settlements two in Bylakuppe and one in Hunsur in Mysuru district, one each in Kollegal in Chamrajnagar district and Mundgod in Karwar district there are only 28 active Covid-positive cases currently. 

“There are four active cases in Bylakuppe, five in Mundgod, 18 in Hunsur and one in Kollegal settlements as of now,” said Settlement Officer, Bylakuppe, Thupten Tsering. He is also holding the additional charge of chief representative, South Zone, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).  “As on April 13, the two settlements in Bylakuppe ,with an estimated population of 19,000, had registered only 195 Covid-positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic last year. Out of these, there were five deaths and 186 were discharged. This year, we have had 14 cases in Bylakuppe out of which eight have been discharged.

We have lost two people aged above 80 to the virus. Out of the four active cases in the Bylakuppe settlements, two are from Mysuru and the other two are colleges students from Bengaluru,” added Tsering.
Explaining the control measures, which seem to have helped the Tibetans in Karnataka keep the second wave of the Novel Coronavirus in check, Tsering said that they did not open their monasteries inside the settlements for outsiders after the first lockdown was announced in March last year.

“We were planning to open them, but when we got the news of the second wave, we decided to keep them shut. They, however, are open to Tibetan monks and nuns,” he added. “Wearing masks is compulsory inside the settlements and most of our people, who are eligible for vaccine have been vaccinated.

Besides, the traditional practice among Tibetans of having a glass of hot water first thing in the morning has also helped in keeping the virus at bay, along with observing Covid appropriate behaviour,” said the Settlement Officer. The Tibetan community has been active on the vaccination front. “As on April 15, 3,101 Tibetans in Bylakuppe, 850 in Kollegal and 2,032 people in Mundgod settlements have been vaccinated,” added Tsering.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Buddhist Karnataka Tibetans COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp