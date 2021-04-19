Covid-19 claims international hockey umpire Anupama

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: International hockey umpire from Karnataka Mundanda Anupama aka Puchimanda Anupama (40) passed away due to Covid-19 complications early Sunday morning. Anupama, a Bengalurean, had participated in several international hockey tournaments, including the women’s Asia Cup hockey 2013 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Former Indian national team player Sandeep Somesh, who has served as the Indian National Women’s Team Hockey coach said, “Puchimanda Anupama was an active member of the hockey circuit and a good referee. It is a sad moment. She had come up the hard way.’’

Olympian and Indian national hockey star Ashish Ballal, who has represented India in 275 international matches, said, “She is a role model for all Karnataka women athletes, being an umpire at the highest level, refereeing international tournaments. She put her heart and soul into hockey and was a very good umpire. It is very shocking to hear this.’’