Gandhi’s autobiography, news keep Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa engaged

BENGALURU : Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa spent Sunday reading Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography ‘My Experiments with Truth’ in Kannada, besides daily newspapers, in his suite in Manipal Hospitals.

Yediyurappa, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, was admitted to hospital on Friday. He was treated for Covid last August too. “The Chief Minister is being monitored by a team of expert doctors, and is stable and recovering,” sources in the hospital said.

The CM also spoke to officials and gave them necessary directions. It may be recalled that the all-party meeting over rising Covid numbers was scheduled to be held on Sunday, but was postponed. Yediyurappa is expected to participate in a meeting of city legislators that will be chaired by Revenue Minister R Ashoka, via video conference. The CMO said that CM Yediyurappa is likely to use his mobile to join in.

Yediyurappa is staying in the VVIP suite on the eleventh floor of Manipal Hospitals. The last time he was staying here, his daughter Aruna Devi was also admitted to hospital, and was in the adjoining suite. This time, however, there are no family members, and only those in PPE kits are admitted inside.

His daughter Padmavati and other family members were seen inside the hospital on Sunday evening. CM Yediyurappa took the first dose of vaccine on March 15, and is due to take his second dose sometime in May, in accordance with medical advice.