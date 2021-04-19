Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha leader slams govt for failure to manage Covid

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagraj staged a solo protest in front of Jayachamarajendra Statue accusing the government of failing to contain the spread of Covid. He raised slogans against the government and asked officials to save the lives of the people.

Wishing CM B S Yediyurappa a speedy recovery, he only three ministers -- Basavaraj Bommai, R Ashoka and K Sudhakar --are handling the situation. “Where are the other leaders and MPs?” he asked. Opposing the lockdown move, he said it will only add to the misery of people. Urging the government to close liquor shops and malls to contain the spread, Nagaraj said the opposition parties should join hands to tackle the situation