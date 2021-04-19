STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Cases of UTI seen among patients with Covid-19

Doctors in the city are noticing several cases of Covid patients developing urinary tract infections (UTI), during this second wave.

Published: 19th April 2021 02:04 AM

COVID positive, COVID result

For representational purposes

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doctors in the city are noticing several cases of Covid patients developing urinary tract infections (UTI), during this second wave. This trend is especially more apparent in the age groups of 20-60 years. While the exact reason for this is unknown, doctors suspect it could be due to inflammation of the urinary tract caused by the viral infection.

At Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, a 50-year-old male patient, who had tested Covid-positive, came in complaining of a burning sensation and pain while passing urine, which was diagnosed as UTI. He developed these symptoms while recovering from Covid. With treatment, he recovered from the UTI.

Dr Deepak Dubey, HOD & Consultant - Urology, Robotic Surgery and Renal Transplantation, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, stated, “We treat 10-12 Covid patients with UTI each month. These cases have spiked by about 5 per cent in the past year.”

Dr Suriraju, Chief Urologist at Regal Hospital, stated that having UTI symptoms does not mean one has Covid, but since there are a few cases that have presented UTI symptoms at various places, getting tested when there is any sort of indication is always safe. 

Dr Pruthu Narendra Dhekane, Consultant - Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospitals Bannerghatta Road said steroid treatment and poorly controlled diabetes are the most common causes of UTI in Covid patients. “Clinically, if the presentation is classical, suggesting UTI, then a patient need not test for Covid. However, if there are other symptoms... then it’s important to get a test done,” said Dr Dhekane.

