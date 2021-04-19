Karnataka college students start tweet campaign against exams

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With various universities still holding examinations from April 19, students have united to start a twitter campaign against them. Bengaluru North University, Bengaluru City University and Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) had decided to go ahead with their examination schedules for affiliated colleges.

“The university is holding the third semester examinations from Monday in the peak of the pandemic. Initially, the university shortened the semester unceremoniously and said exams will be held in January, while the semester started on November 1. Exams were postponed 11 times until now, and are bent on taking examinations come what may,” said a BNU student.

Although parents and students wrote to university officials, they got no response, the student added, stating that students in the hostel were tested positive. Students have been running a twitter storm to cancel #VTUexamination. Vice-Chancellor Karisiddappa could not be reached.

Bengaluru City University Vice-Chancellor Lingaraju told TNIE that Monday’s exam is only scheduled to be held in one affiliated college, and will be held with SOPs in place. Those who tested positive will be given a fresh chance to write the exam, he added.

Meanwhile, a number of Covid cases have been reported in Bangalore University that has indefinitely put off the examination for all its students. BU Vice Chancellor, K R Venugopal said several staff members have also tested positive and students have been asked to vacate the hostels. Entry to the campus is restricted.