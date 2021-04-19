Karnataka sees 1,407 per cent jump in active COVID-19 cases since second wave

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : In a massive 1,407 per cent increase in the number of active cases from the commencement of the second wave until now, Karnataka has 1,33,543 patients in various hospitals across the state -- the highest number of active cases in the state ever since the pandemic struck the state on March 8, 2020. The spiralling figure was reached even as Karnataka had the highest daily addition to the Covid tally with a massive 19,067 cases by far the highest single-day addition with the highest number of deaths in a single day at 81, taking the toll to 13,351.

There were just 8,860 active cases on March 15 when the indicators to the beginning of the second wave were showing up, which shows how rapidly the dreaded infection is spreading. Karnataka is now third among states with the highest number of patients under treatment, or active cases. Maharashtra with 6,47,933, and Uttar Pradesh with 1,91,457 are first and second.

Karnataka recorded 1,20,929 active cases on October 10, 2020, which had remained the highest until Sunday. From September 10, 2020 until now, the state has seen 32 days when the number of active cases has been over one lakh. In the second wave, the state crossed it on April 16, while it had gone and remained — below that since October 21, 2020 when the first wave had begun waning.

Similarly, active cases in Bengaluru crossed the 97,000-mark touching 97,897. The state now has a Covid tally of 11,61,065 cases with the single-day addition of 19,067 cases on Sunday, taking the figure up from the Saturday tally of 11,41,998. With this, the state’s positivity rate has gone further up to 4.92 per cent from 4.87 per cent the previous day. The positivity rate had witnessed a robust decline in the number of persons testing positive per 100 tests, from the peak of 12.54 per cent on September 27, 2020, until April 5 this year when it went up for the first time.

From then on it has relentlessly been on the rise from 4.64 per cent on that day to 4.92 per cent now. The state’s day-wise positivity rate shot up to 13.09 per cent. Only the mortality rate is showing a heartening decline. It stands at 1.14 per cent, down from 1.28 per cent on March 15. The state health department has been eyeing to bring it down below 1 per cent, which has been achieved in Bengaluru, where the mortality rate now stands at 0.93 per cent. The city reported 60 deaths, though the day’s figures are the highest reported in 2021.

Of the 19,067 cases added on Sunday, a massive 12,793 are contributed by Bengaluru Urban. This is a jump from the 11,404 cases reportedly added in the city a day before. The state’s recovery rate fell below 88 per cent, with 4,603 discharges on April 18, taking it to 87.34 per cent. Bengaluru’s recovery rate also reduced from 82.61 per cent on Saturday to 81.15 per cent on Sunday. The drop in the recovery rate is after seeing a high of 98.06 per cent on January 30 when the first wave had considerably waned.

