Low on air, states look to Ballari for Oxygen

Besides Karnataka, oxygen produced in the district is being sought by Maharashtra, Gujarat and UP.

Published: 19th April 2021 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

The JSW steel plant is one of the major oxygen producers in the district, with an output of 10 tonnes per day.

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI:  The oxygen-making units in Ballari and Vijayanagara districts are working overtime to meet the demand coming from various states, amidst the recent sudden spurt in Covid cases. Besides Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have also placed demands for a large quantity of oxygen. The Pune Corporation is said to have sent tankers to procure tonnes of oxygen from units in Ballari.

There are eight major oxygen production units in both the districts. Oxygen units in Ballari district have gradually increased production of the important element, as precautionary measure. As the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing in the country, the units have increased production capacity, producing 30 tonnes of oxygen per day.

Keeping sufficient store for the state, Ballari’s units plan to supply 300 tonnes of oxygen to neighbouring Maharashtra in the coming days. According to the Ballari district administration officer, out of the eight units, the JSW steel plant is one of the major oxygen producers in the district, with an output of 10 tonnes per day. Recently, the Maharashtra government ordered 300 tonnes of oxygen from the JSW plant.

At the same time, other states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh also requested that oxygen be shipped from Ballari district.  “Oxygen cylinders with a capacity of 45 kg, and those which can be carried around by individuals on their person -- weighing 3-5 kg, are in great demand.

Ballari has a good number of industries. The raw material for oxygen production is also available here easily, compared to other districts. Eight districts in North Karnataka have oxygen supplied from the plants in Ballari,” he said, adding that all plants are increasing their production capacity.

