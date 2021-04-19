STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

RDPR ministry may ask EC to postpone Taluk Panchayat, Zilla Panchayat elections 

Highly places sources reveal that the RDPR ministry is planning to request the State Election Commission to postpone the elections. 

Published: 19th April 2021 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

voting

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Ramachandra V Gunari
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  With the sudden spurt in Covid cases across the state, there is talk that the government is likely to postpone the forthcoming Taluk Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat elections, just as it had put off the Gram Panachayat elections by six to seven months in 2020.

Earlier, the State government had clarified that it would go ahead with both the TP and ZP elections slated for May-end, but the situation has changed in a span of just 10-15 days, and there is a sharp spike in the number of Covid cases in rural areas too. Highly places sources reveal that the RDPR ministry is planning to request the State Election Commission to postpone the elections. 

Gram Panchayat elections were scheduled to be held in the summer of 2020, but with the lockdown being imposed, and a significant rise in the number of cases, elections were postponed. Later, the government deputed administrative officers to Gram Panchayats in the state. Aspirants are eager to know whether TP and ZP elections will be held on schedule. “As most of the aspirants are planning to contest elections, like me, we want clarity on the issue,” said Nagesh Naik, former GP president. They are confused whether to go ahead with groundwork, like getting the party ticket and putting their campaign strategy in place.

Delimitation Done
The State Election Commission completed the task of delimitation of TP and ZP constituencies. Accordingly, the number of ZP seats in the State increased by about 100, taking the total to 1,190 while TP seats were reduced by around 600 to 3,273. District election offices are engaged in preparing the voters’ list. In the next two weeks, area-wise reservation of constituencies will be fixed before the official notification about elections.

If everything goes by the State Election Commission’s plan, elections will be completed by May-end and the new body will function from June. Earlier, RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa had clarified that elections for TP and ZP will be held during the specified time period. If the government is thinking of postponing elections, it has to submit a request to the Election Commission, but this is as yet undecided. If elections are postponed, the government has to appoint administrative officers for TPs and ZPs in the state.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka elections Karnataka
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp