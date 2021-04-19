STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With CM in hospital, Karnataka Guv calls for emergency meet on Covid situation

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Sunday called for an emergency meeting of officials to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the State.

Governor Vajubhai Vala interacts with officials on effective handling the surge in Covid cases, on Sunday | Express

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Sunday called for an emergency meeting of officials to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the State. With Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa still hospitalised after Covid reinfection, the Governor sought details on availability of beds, ICUs, medicines and oxygen supply for patients in the State. 

The emergency meeting, held on a Sunday, comes barely 24 hours after Governor Vala met and discussed the pandemic situation and preparedness in Karnataka with Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday. 

The back-to-back meetings and briefings chaired by the Governor come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked States to fight the pandemic “under the leadership of Governors and guidance of Chief Ministers”. On Sunday, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister EV Ramana Reddy and Additional Chief Secretary of the health department Javed Akhtar met the Governor and made a submission of initiatives the State government has taken so far to handle the crisis. 

“The Governor told them to take all necessary steps to bring the Covid-19 situation under control in the State. The steps included enough oxygen supply, medicines and beds for patients suffering from Covid-19,” said a statement from the Raj Bhavan. 

The Governor has adopted a more ‘hands on’ approach over the pandemic ever since the Prime Minister insisted that the office of the Governor should be utilised to its maximum. Governor Vala has held at least three such meetings in the past week.

