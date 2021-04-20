Karnataka government imposes night curfew from April 21 to May 4 to contain spread of COVID-19

By ANI

BENGALURU: As part of efforts to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government has imposed a night curfew from April 21 to May 4. The night curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 6 am.

"All shops, shopping malls except those offering essential services to close at 9 pm. All educational institutions, gyms, spas will remain closed. Swimming pools to be opened for sports persons for training purpose only," a state government notification said.

Several states have imposed fresh restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19. Delhi government imposed a six-day lockdown on Monday