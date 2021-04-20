No exams for students from Class 1 to 9 in Karnataka, SSLC exams to be held as per schedule

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The education department has decided that children of Class 1-9 will not be asked to physically attend examinations.

A continuous and comprehensive evaluation programme will be the deciding factor for promotion of children of Class 1-9, said Minister for Primary & Secondary Education Sureshkumar.

Schools are expected to complete their result process by April 30. Summer vacations begin on May 1.

In a communique the commissioner of public instruction Anbu Kumar said the evaluation and the result announcement must be a tool, only for assessing the learning capabilities of the children.

"Unachieved learning outcomes will be addressed as part of the bridge course during the commencement of next academic year," he added.

The education department circular however stated that Class 10 board exams for state board students (SSLC exams) will be held as per schedule from June 21 to July 5.

The academic year 2021-22 is scheduled to commence for high schools from July 15.

Summer holidays for Class 1–8 (for those primary schools with Class 7 and 8) will be from May 1 to June 14. Their next academic year will begin from June 15.

Summer holidays for high school students of Class 8 and 9 will be from May 1 to July 15.

Summer holidays for high school teachers will be from June 15 to July 14.

The circular is subject to revision.