STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Worst time to go on strike, resume operation of buses, Karnataka HC tells employees

The court said it cannot be disputed that disruption of bus services of four entities has affected the common man at a time when the entire state is undergoing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases

Published: 20th April 2021 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Private buses queued up inside the Majestic bus terminus as KSRTC bus employees continue their strike in Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

Private buses queued up inside the Majestic bus terminus as KSRTC bus employees continue their strike in Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that it’s the worst time to go on strike as the entire state is in the grip of COVID-19, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said the employees of four state-run transport corporations should come forward to resume operation of buses immediately, so that the common man does not suffer further.

Issuing a notice to the state government and its transport entities and the employees union on a batch of public interest litigations filed against the strike, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj said, “We hope and trust that without compromising on the demands made by the union, the employees of four entities come forward to operate buses immediately so that the common man does not suffer further.”

ALSO READ: Karnataka gasps for oxygen, BSY writes to Centre

The court said it cannot be disputed that disruption of bus services of four entities has affected the common man at a time when the entire state is undergoing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases and there have been a large number of deaths due to it. The state-run transport is the cheapest mode of transport for the common man. People have to report to duty and go to vaccinations centres. This is the time the service is needed most, the court said.

The court further said, “We are not speaking on the correctness or legitimacy of the demands, apart from whether they are legal or illegal. But such strikes will affect the fundamental rights of the citizens. Perhaps this is possibly the worst time to take recourse to the strike even if the demands are legitimate.”

Orally observing that today is not the time to decide if the demands are legitimate or not, the court said employees should resume operation of buses. The court added that if the union comes forward, it will hold special sittings on Monday and Tuesday, though it was a summer holiday for it.

The court said that the state government filed a response stating that, as a result of the strike by employees, the operations of KSRTC, BMTC, NEKRTC and NWKRTC have been paralysed and more than 50 percent of buses are still off the road.

Before this, Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi submitted that thay had already invoked ESMA against employees as 98 percent of them had gone for the strike which was declared illegal by the labour court, when the state approached it.

Meanwhile, the counsel of the petitioners informed the court that an employee of KSRTC was killed for joining duty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka HC Karnataka bus strike
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp