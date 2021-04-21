Anti-cow slaughter Act: 58 FIRs filed in 60 days in Karnataka

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last 60 days, ever since the controversial Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 was notified on February 15 this year, 58 FIRs have been registered against offenders who were caught slaughtering and transporting cattle and meat. Also, over 200 cattle, including calves, were rescued during illegal transportation.

The law allows authorities to conduct search and seizure operations. It also gives powers to officials to conduct raid and seize cattle during transportation outside the state if there is no valid certification from a veterinarian or competent authority.The Act has provisions for imprisonment of not less than three years and up to seven years apart from a fine of not less than Rs 50,000 and up to Rs 10 lakh based on the severity of the offence.

As per data available with The New Indian Express, many districts, including Chikkamgaluru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar and Chitradurga, have reported more cases, while Koppal, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Belagavi and others have not recorded any cases. Data also reveals that officials have rescued at least 210 cows, calves and buffaloes in 60 days. Some of the cattle was caught while being transported outside Karnataka.

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan said from Day 1, officials from his department along with the local police are monitoring illegal transportation or slaughtering of cattle and registering cases under the new law. Majority of the cattle rescued were sent to goshala.

Department sources said that Cavan has directed officials to focus on the production of meat from sheep and chicken to meet the demand.The Bill was passed in the Lower House in December 2020, but was able to get the nod of the Upper House.