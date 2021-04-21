VTU to give students another chance to write their exams in next semester

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has decided to give its first-year students a second chance to write their examinations. However, the examinations will go on as per schedule for those wanting to attempt it now. This is applicable to its regular students.

The affiliated engineering colleges to the university will also make arrangements for students who are symptomatic.

The decision to give a second chance to students comes a day after the government directive to suspend offline classes, in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Vice Chancellor, VTU, Karisiddappa said that exams will be held as per schedule and those who are unable to attend it due to unavoidable circumastances, will be given another chance with their next semester examination.

The second chance will be considered as a fresh attempt. Students opting for it will be allowed into the second semester first and then be made to write the examination at the end of the second semester.

Thus far, examinations for just the first year students are pending at the university. Students had taken to social media to express their disappointment over the management's apathy towards their plight as the examination is held in offline mode.

Karisiddappa said the examinations for two papers had been completed and the attendance for the first two days has been 98 percent.

He said the academic calendar will be adhered to and the next semester will begin as per schedule from May 19. "Any delay in completing the examination will further harm the academic schedule and the future career of students as there is already a delay of four months. Hence students are informed to take the examination with all seriousness and good preparation, following all precautions and SOPs circulated."