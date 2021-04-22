Fake marks card:No anticipatory bail for accused

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city court has rejected anticipatory bail to an accused who had helped a 22-year-old youth get selected for civil police constable’s post by creating a fake marks card. Raju Bharamappa Harijan, a resident of Upparahatti in Gokak taluk of Belagavi district, had applied for the constable’s post after the government had issued orders for recruiting 800 constables in 2020.

He was selected in the provisional list and during the verification, it was found he had submitted a marks sheet of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), instead of the Second PU certificate. The same was sent for verification to the Deputy Director of NIOS and the latter had given a report stating it was a fake marks sheet. Following the report, a police complaint was lodged against Harijan in the Vidhana Soudha police station.

The investigation had revealed that Harijan had got the fake document from Arjun, who also hails from his hometown. While the police are on the lookout for him, Arjun had moved an anticipatory bail petition before the 60th Additional City Civil & Sessions Judge. After the arguments, Judge Vidyadhar Shirahatti rejected the bail petition.

“The allegation made against the petitioner is serious in nature. The case is still under investigation and the petitioner has to be traced and enquired for the mischief done by him, which is against society. Strict action has to be taken against the person who created the duplicate marks card and using it as genuine to get a government job. If they succeed in getting a government job by furnishing a duplicate marks cards, meritorious candidates will suffer due to such illegality. Such things will have to be curbed at the initial stage,” the judge said in the order.