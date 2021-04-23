STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At nearly 26k, record number of new Covid positive cases registered in Karnataka

The troublesome part of the pandemic for the state at present is its increasing active cases, which are currently under treatment.

A workers sorts oxygen cylinders that are used to treat Covid patients, before dispatching them to hospitals, in Bengaluru on Tuesday | ASHISHKRISHNA HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the third consecutive day, Karnataka beat its own dubious record of adding the highest number of fresh Covid cases to its tally. The state on Thursday saw a whopping 25,795 cases being added taking the total to 12,47,997 as against 12,22,202 on Wednesday. With this jump, the day’s positivity rate shot up to 15.87 per cent from 15.47 per cent the previous day. It marked a 2.11 per cent growth over the Wednesday tally, which is another dubious record set on Thursday.

The general positivity rate has now risen to 5.16 from 5.08 the previous day, indicating the wild spread of infection. The positivity rate was 4.83 on April 4 and it had seen a steady and consistent fall from the peak of 12.54 per cent on September 27 last year.The state’s recovery rate has rapidly slid to 83.16 per cent from a high of 98.06 per cent on January 30. The rate was 84.45 per cent on Wednesday.

The mortality rate, however, is showing some healthy signs as it has been steadily falling, standing at 1.11 per cent now. Health experts explain that the number of deaths is in proportion negligible to the high number of cases adding to the tally. The State Government had aimed to bring the mortality rate below 1 per cent — which has been achieved in Bengaluru at 0.90 per cent.The toll is now 13,885, up from 13,762 on Wednesday.

The troublesome part of the pandemic for the state at present is its increasing active cases, which are currently under treatment. It has risen to a whopping 1,96,236 cases and is a result of the high number of cases being added daily and considerably low numbers getting discharged. Karnataka ranks third in the highest number of active cases among states. The figure was in the 6,000s towards January-end when the state was moving out of the first wave of the pandemic.

