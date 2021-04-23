Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed tests Covid positive after meeting religious heads

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is much concern among seven Muslim religious leaders, or ulema, after Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan tested positive on Thursday.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19, I urge everyone who was in contact with me for the past few days to please get yourself tested. I have mild symptoms and doctor has advised me to be in home quarantine,’’ Khan tweeted and put up his RT-PCR Covid test report.

The MLA had on Wednesday spent more than two hours with senior community religious leaders. He had also led the group of leaders to Vidhana Soudha to speak to Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and also the residence of Opposition leader Siddarmaiah to meet them.

He had met the Chief Secretary, requesting him to allow places of worship to open and allow small numbers of people to gather for prayers, considering this is the month of Ramzan. But the government did not consider the request.