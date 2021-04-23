STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covid patients lie in corridors at Bidar hospital

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, who is also the MLA from Bhalki, said his followers found out that not all of them lying on the corridors at BRIMS were Covid patients.

Published: 23rd April 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

A patient lies on the footpath in front of BRIMS Hospital | Express

A patient lies on the footpath in front of BRIMS Hospital | Express

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

BIDAR: Improper handling of the situation and lack of accurate details on the availability of beds and ventilators have turned Covid situation horrible in Bidar district.Many Covid patients were seen lying on the ground at the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) Hospital on Wednesday. The situation is so desperate that they have told doctors that they are willing to get treated lying on the corridors of the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner R Ramachandran visited the hospital premises on Wednesday evening. Though he did not deny that Covid patients were lying on the ground at the hospital, he said a majority of them were attendants accompanying the patients.

He admitted that there is pressure on the hospital staff as people from different taluks are rushing to the hospital, even with minor symptoms. The administration has made arrangements, including at Zira Conventional Hall with 200 beds, Shahin PU College of Bidar with 100 beds and the government has opened Covid hospitals at Basavakalyan, Humnabad, Aurad and Bhalki. Government doctors have been deputed at all these centres. But still, people are rushing to BRIMS instead of taking treatment at these hospitals, he said. As per the bulletin, 905 beds are available, while there are 2,822 active cases in the district.

After the DC visited BRIMS, officials helped Covid patients shift to other hospitals, and the situation has improved, sources said. Bhimappa Auradkar, who has come for the treatment of his brother, said that he did not go to the hospital at Aurad as he was apprehensive of the treatment there.

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, who is also the MLA from Bhalki, said his followers found out that not all of them lying on the corridors at BRIMS were Covid patients. Though the DC is doing good work, some officials, including the district health officer, are not responding properly to the woes of the patients, he alleged.  There is no proper coordination between officials. They could have created awareness on different hospitals available for Covid treatment, he added.

The district is facing a shortage of oxygen. If the administration does not wake up now, patients will be lying on the road, he cautioned.Bidar district in-charge minister Prabhu Chauhan said BRIMS is facing tremendous pressure and that he has asked the DC to take care of all patients and to make proper arrangements. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bidar COVID patients COVID 19
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp