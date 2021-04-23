Covid patients lie in corridors at Bidar hospital

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

BIDAR: Improper handling of the situation and lack of accurate details on the availability of beds and ventilators have turned Covid situation horrible in Bidar district.Many Covid patients were seen lying on the ground at the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) Hospital on Wednesday. The situation is so desperate that they have told doctors that they are willing to get treated lying on the corridors of the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner R Ramachandran visited the hospital premises on Wednesday evening. Though he did not deny that Covid patients were lying on the ground at the hospital, he said a majority of them were attendants accompanying the patients.

He admitted that there is pressure on the hospital staff as people from different taluks are rushing to the hospital, even with minor symptoms. The administration has made arrangements, including at Zira Conventional Hall with 200 beds, Shahin PU College of Bidar with 100 beds and the government has opened Covid hospitals at Basavakalyan, Humnabad, Aurad and Bhalki. Government doctors have been deputed at all these centres. But still, people are rushing to BRIMS instead of taking treatment at these hospitals, he said. As per the bulletin, 905 beds are available, while there are 2,822 active cases in the district.

After the DC visited BRIMS, officials helped Covid patients shift to other hospitals, and the situation has improved, sources said. Bhimappa Auradkar, who has come for the treatment of his brother, said that he did not go to the hospital at Aurad as he was apprehensive of the treatment there.

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, who is also the MLA from Bhalki, said his followers found out that not all of them lying on the corridors at BRIMS were Covid patients. Though the DC is doing good work, some officials, including the district health officer, are not responding properly to the woes of the patients, he alleged. There is no proper coordination between officials. They could have created awareness on different hospitals available for Covid treatment, he added.

The district is facing a shortage of oxygen. If the administration does not wake up now, patients will be lying on the road, he cautioned.Bidar district in-charge minister Prabhu Chauhan said BRIMS is facing tremendous pressure and that he has asked the DC to take care of all patients and to make proper arrangements.