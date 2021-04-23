Take us into confidence before imposing lockdown: Garment traders tell BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Karnataka Hosiery and Garment Association has appealed to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to take trade associations into confidence before imposing a decision of complete lockdown.

In an open letter to the CM, made public on Thursday, the association spokesperson and former president Sajjan Raj Mehta said, “In spite of a crisis, we have always provided our best services to the government. We are associated with FKCCI and we request you to take trade associations into confidence before imposing any hard decision which affects the economy.”

Referring to the Chief Secretary’s circular issued on Wednesday that all shops and establishments except those dealing with essential commodities shut shop, the letter said that shops in Chickpet and Gandhinagar were forced to down shutters by the police, but many other areas in the City were exempted.The letter also called for considering the entire Bengaluru trade sector as one and act accordingly. “Rules framed by government officials are for entire Bengaluru or Karnataka wherever it is applicable,” it added.