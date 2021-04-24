70% patients under home isolation in Dharwad

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Nearly 70 per cent of Covid patients in Dharwad district, especially those from Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities, have opted to isolate themselves at home. The district has been reporting over 300 fresh Covid cases every day for the last few days, taking the number of active cases to over 2,100.

Of them, over 100 are in ICU and oxygenated beds at KIMS and other government and private hospitals. Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said the administration has made arrangements to treat the increasing number of patients.

Private hospitals have been asked to reserve beds for Covid patients and also the number of beds with oxygen facilities is being increased in government hospitals, he added.

“To treat asymptomatic patients, two Covid Care Centres with a bed capacity of 200 each have been set up in Hubballi and Dharwad cities. Over 50 patients have been admitted. At hospitals, one-third of beds have been occupied, while two-thirds are available as many have opted for home isolation,” he said.