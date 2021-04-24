Fire breaks out at firm in Mangaluru SEZ after explosion, no casualties reported

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: A fire broke out at a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) company under Bajpe station limits on Saturday. Police officials said that the fire broke out following a explosion.

Thick smoke covered the area following the explosion. Sources from the company Catasynth Specialty Chemicals at MSEZ Limited where the fire broke out said there were no casualties.

DCP Hariram Shankar said that petroleum byproducts are produced at the company. Meanwhile Kadri fire service, HPCL, MCF fire tenders have rushed to the spot. "They are still putting out the fire," he said.

The company is situated near Permude. Due to the lockdown, many workers were on leave. Hence, there were no casualties, said sources from the company.