Former minister Babu Chinchansur gets relief in cheque bounce case

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city court has acquitted former minister Babu Rao Chinchansur in a cheque bounce case, in which a woman had accused him of not returning Rs 11.88 crore that he had borrowed from her. In July 2015, Anjana A Shanthaveer had filed the case against Chinchansur, who was the then Minister for Textiles and Ports.

She had accused him of borrowing Rs 11.88 crore from her for an annual interest rate of 12 per cent in 12 installments, citing that he had huge losses in his business, industrial and agricultural establishments. However, he had allegedly failed to repay the money, and when she forced him to return it, he had issued a cheque for an amount of Rs 11.88 crore dated April 30, 2015, but it allegedly bounced due to insufficient funds. Following this, she had filed a legal suit against him.

Late Chinchansur had also filed a complaint against her, accusing her of stealing his cheque book, forging his signature, and producing it to the bank.The Special Court to deal with criminal cases related to elected MPs/MLAs acquitted the accused on Thursday. “If the totality of the evidence on record is considered, doubt arises regarding the case of the complainant. Hence, the complainant has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused has committed any offence,” Judge TB Invally said in the judgement.