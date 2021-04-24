STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka breaks record again, reports 26,962 Covid cases

Karnataka on Thursday recorded its highest single day addition of 26,962 new cases, with the positivity rate shooting to 15.19 per cent.

Published: 24th April 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collect swab samples at the Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Terminal in Bengaluru on Friday | Vinod kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Thursday recorded its highest single day addition of 26,962 new cases, with the positivity rate shooting to 15.19 per cent. This is the third consecutive day that the state has been breaking the ‘highest day’s addition’ record with 23,558 cases on April 21, 25,795 on April 22, and 26,962 on Friday.

Karnataka stands at the third position in the highest Covid tally with 12,74,959 cases, with Maharashtra (40,94,840 cases) and Kerala (13,50,502 cases) in the first two spots. The state also recorded its highest day’s deaths at 190, taking the toll to 14,075.Active cases breached the 2-lakh mark, recording the highest number of active cases throughout the pandemic in the state at 2,14,311.

In the number of active cases too, Karnataka stands in the third position after Maharashtra with 6,99,858 active cases and Uttar Pradesh with 2,73,653 cases.Over 190 new Covid deaths were recorded, which has been the highest single day deaths in the state, while the case fatality rate stood at 0.70 per cent. The CFR of the State is 1.1 per cent. It also recorded 8,697 discharges, taking the total to 10,46,554. The state’s recovery ratio is 82.1 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban now has the highest number of active cases in the country. On Thursday, the city recorded 16,662 new positive cases, bringing the total to 6,15,581.The number of active cases in Bengaluru stood at 1,49,624, ahead of Pune at 1,17,337 and Mumbai at 82,616.

Bengaluru Urban reported 4,727 discharges. The city’s recovery rate has been falling drastically from 89.53 per cent on April 10 to 74.78 per cent on Friday. Just 10 days ago, on April 13, the state’s positivity rate was 4.72 per cent and it climbed to 5.23 per cent on Friday. The State has also reported 46 people being infected with the UK strain and six with the South African strain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp