Karnataka breaks record again, reports 26,962 Covid cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Thursday recorded its highest single day addition of 26,962 new cases, with the positivity rate shooting to 15.19 per cent. This is the third consecutive day that the state has been breaking the ‘highest day’s addition’ record with 23,558 cases on April 21, 25,795 on April 22, and 26,962 on Friday.

Karnataka stands at the third position in the highest Covid tally with 12,74,959 cases, with Maharashtra (40,94,840 cases) and Kerala (13,50,502 cases) in the first two spots. The state also recorded its highest day’s deaths at 190, taking the toll to 14,075.Active cases breached the 2-lakh mark, recording the highest number of active cases throughout the pandemic in the state at 2,14,311.

In the number of active cases too, Karnataka stands in the third position after Maharashtra with 6,99,858 active cases and Uttar Pradesh with 2,73,653 cases.Over 190 new Covid deaths were recorded, which has been the highest single day deaths in the state, while the case fatality rate stood at 0.70 per cent. The CFR of the State is 1.1 per cent. It also recorded 8,697 discharges, taking the total to 10,46,554. The state’s recovery ratio is 82.1 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban now has the highest number of active cases in the country. On Thursday, the city recorded 16,662 new positive cases, bringing the total to 6,15,581.The number of active cases in Bengaluru stood at 1,49,624, ahead of Pune at 1,17,337 and Mumbai at 82,616.

Bengaluru Urban reported 4,727 discharges. The city’s recovery rate has been falling drastically from 89.53 per cent on April 10 to 74.78 per cent on Friday. Just 10 days ago, on April 13, the state’s positivity rate was 4.72 per cent and it climbed to 5.23 per cent on Friday. The State has also reported 46 people being infected with the UK strain and six with the South African strain.