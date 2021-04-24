STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Release funds for kids with rare disease: Karnataka HC

HC tells Central and State Governments that failure to do so is a violation of the Right to Life 

Published: 24th April 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the Central and State Governments to release Rs 3 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively, to treat children suffering from rare Lysosoma Storage Disorder (LSD) at Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in the city. 

Passing the order after hearing a PIL filed by Lysosomal Storage Disorders Society of India in 2015, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj directed them to release 50 per cent of the said amount by May 10, 2021. 

The court said that for the time being, the Centre must contribute Rs 3 crore and the state must contribute Rs 2 crore. The amount of Rs 2.50 crore available with the institute will take care of medicines till May 2021, but Rs 3.80 crore will be required to treat children till the end of July 2021, it added.

Referring to the categorical statement made by the Centre that health is a state subject, and hence, the state has to bear the cost, the court said that the former cannot shift the entire burden on the latter, as it involves fundamental rights of children. 

“We have already noted that the minimum cost of treatment per child is Rs 40 lakh per year, which cannot be afforded by the parents. If want of funds cannot be extended to children, what will happen to them? Suffice to say that family of the children are not in a position to bear the cost. Therefore, failure to release of amount by the Centre and state amount to violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed for Right to Life,” the court observed.

The court clarified that the Centre is entitled to adjust the payable under this order, if any funds are released at its instance out of CSR funds by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. 

Earlier, the Centre did not consider the representation of the State Government to release funds to treat children, despite orders passed by the court. Later, the court was informed that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs would transfer funds to the institute.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp