Vaccine stock runs dry due to huge demand in Davangere

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: With the number of Covid-19 positive cases increasing in the district, people have also started to get themselves inoculated in big numbers and on Friday it led to vaccine stocks drying up.

On Friday, the sudden rise in demand for vaccines led to the stock running out and many returned without getting vaccinated. However, the district health administration has made arrangements for getting additional vaccines directly from the Bengaluru International Airport as and when the stock arrives on Friday night. The vaccine carriers from the district have already landed in the state capital.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, district health officer Dr Nagaraj said: “All the stock of Covishield and Covaxin dried up. We have reserved some stock for the people who are scheduled to receive their second jab. Hence, those who came for the first dose were sent back.”