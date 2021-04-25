STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru man's quest towards giving stray dogs dignity in death

Mysurean picks up carcasses of dogs dying on ring roads & gives them a burial

Published: 25th April 2021 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Umesh and his team member burying a dog on the Ring Road in Mysuru | UDAYSHANKAR S

By Karthik KK
Express News Service

MYSURU: As soon as a message pops up on WhatsApp, or a call comes in, Umesh Vijayaraman picks up a pickaxe, shovel and other necessary equipment, jumps into his vehicle and hits the road. His mission is noble: to reach the stray dog run over by a speeding vehicle, and give it a dignified burial. The WhatsApp picture is not pretty, and as he rushes to the spot, this dog lover shudders to think of thoughtless drivers running over and over the carcass.

Such accidents are common on the ring roads around Mysuru, and burying the unfortunate dogs has become a routine for Umesh (45), who runs the Bow Bow Pet Resort on the Udbur-Sindhuvalli Road on the outskirts of Mysuru. Over the past six months, he says he has buried over 60 stray dogs which have died in roadkills. It all started when Umesh frequently started spotting strays dogs killed in accidents on major ring roads, and vehicles running over the remains.

Having buried several pets in his pet cemetery, Umesh decided to take up this initiative as a social responsibility and plunged into action following the relaxation of the Covid-19 lockdown last October. “When I was out on the ring roads, I would spot motorists running over the carcasses of dogs. Seeing this, I decided I must give these dogs a decent burial, and whenever I get information about such accidents, I rush there. I bury them near the plants on the medians of ring roads,” said Umesh.

He points out that dumping of meat waste along these broad suburban roads, dysfunctional streetlights and rash driving by motorists are among the several reasons for deaths of strays dogs. “Many strays get attracted to the meat waste and run to consume it. While crossing the roads, they end up being run over by speeding vehicles. At night, the roads are badly lit and often motorists who are unable to spot them, end up hitting them," he said.

There is a need to instal signage and display boards on these roads where dogs often cross, says Umesh, adding that he is in talks with several organisations and NGOs to install boards at spots where roadkills are common. He plans to set up a similar system in Bengaluru and other cities across the country. He suggests that vehicle users who spot such carcasses, should stop and move them to the side of the road so that motorists don't run over the remains.

It can also avoid accidents as some drivers suddenly brake or swerve on seeing a carcass in their path. Though most of the time Umesh does this solo, he has a team of three – Suresh, Dr Prajwal and Vidushi -- who help him in this novel initiative, and also take on responsibility when he is not in town. Umesh's Bow Bow Pet Resort holds the Limca record for collaring the maximum number of community dogs with reflective collars to prevent accidents, in 2019. “We are setting out to break our own Limca record and attempting it collar many more dogs in May, with scores of volunteers from Mysuru and Bengaluru,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru Stray dogs
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp