STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bamboo biers in demand as COVID deaths spike in Mysuru

As the bodies reach the crematorium, they are placed on the bier and family members are called to perform the last rites before the bodies are put into the crematorium.

Published: 26th April 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Workers of the Mysuru City Corporation load bamboo biers on to a tempo to be transported to crematoriums on Sunday. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

Workers of the Mysuru City Corporation load bamboo biers on to a tempo to be transported to crematoriums on Sunday. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Shivakumar K
Express News Service

MYSURU:  As the gloom descends over Mysuru with the number of deaths going up because of the intense second Covid wave, bamboo workers who prepare biers for bodies have been kept busy.
Mysuru, registering 1,144 Covid deaths over the last one year, is next only to Bengaluru, Ballari and Dakshina Kannada districts.

The steady flow of bodies at Mukthidhama crematorium in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage has made the Mysuru City Corporation place an order for around 150 bamboo biers from Guruprasad, a bamboo shop owner at Nanjumalige. Corporation workers collect 20-25 biers every alternate day. As the bodies reach the crematorium, they are placed on the bier and family members are called to perform the last rites before the bodies are put into the crematorium.

Guruprasad said they used to sell one or two biers a day earlier and worked on other craft items like wall panels and screens. But Covid has increased the bier orders manifold. He said that the situation is unprecedented and people should stay indoors to stay safe. Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag said they purchase biers from Guruprasad at Rs 250 each. The biers are being used at both gas and electric crematoriums, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru COVID 19 Mysuru covid deaths
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp