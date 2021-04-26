COVID positive people return to Kolar after not finding beds in Bengaluru

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Hundreds of people from Kolar district, who had tested Covid-positive and rushed to Bengaluru for beds, have returned here without finding admission in any of the hospitals in Bengaluru, despite using influence.

Authorities said there are no beds available in Kolar too with the district SNR Hospital, RL Jalappa Medical College and general hospital wards being full. Without the availability of beds, many of these Covid-positive patients have now opted for home quarantine.

Sources said over the last two to three days, several patients had rushed to Bengaluru. They waited for hours before returning emptyhanded.