Grey amber washes up on Murudeshwara beach

KARWAR: A piece of hardened substance found on Murudeshwara beach in Uttara Kannada district has thrilled marine biology experts. The substance is said to be grey amber – the vomit of a sperm whale – found for the first time along the State’s coast and considered pivotal for research.. A fisherman on a stroll in Murudeshwar came across a pungent smell, which kindled his curiosity. He traced the smell to a stone-like substance on the shore.

Considering it unusual, he contacted experts in the Department of Marine Biology in Karwar, who identified it as ‘ambergris’, the vomit of sperm whale. He was advised to hand it over to the Forest department. “He found it on Murudeshwara beach, and it is now in our custody. Fishermen keep finding something unique which they hand over to us,” said Ranganath, Range Forest Officer, Manke.

Ambergris or grey amber is said to be rare, and has been found for the first time on the coast. The sperm whale is considered a rare sighting along the State’s coast, and the last time it was sighted was in 2010 near Devbagh. “Ambergris is of very high commercial value. It is preserved and dried to be used in the perfume industry,” said Shivakumar Haragi, Assistant Professor, Department of Marine Biology, Karnatak University, Dharwad.

Ambergris is formed from a secretion of the bile duct of the sperm whale. “It is normally the waste of giant squids or cuttlefish, which is semi-digested waste. The whale disposes it as vomit or as faecal material, and is usually found floating in the sea and is washed up on the coast. The waste has been found with undigested bones of cuttlefish,” informed Prof Haragi.

Ambergris is normally found in Brazil, South Africa, Japan, Australia and the Moluccan Islands. It turns light in weight after several years and changes colour. Found in various shapes and sizes, ambergris ranges between 15g and 50kg in weight.