Hampi Badavi Linga temple chief priest Krishna Bhat passes away at 90

Bhat was dedicated to his duty, and would make the rounds of the temple even when in bad health. 

Published: 26th April 2021 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Hampi Badavi Linga priest K N Krishna Bhat (Photo | Shivashankar Banagar)

Hampi Badavi Linga priest K N Krishna Bhat (Photo | Shivashankar Banagar)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HOSAPETE:  K N Krishna Bhat, chief priest of Badavi Linga temple in Hampi for nearly four decades, breathed his last on Sunday morning. He was 90 years old. Bhat was staying with his family in Hampi, after moving here nearly 40 years ago. He was appointed priest of Badavi Linga temple, a landmark in Hampi. 

Located next to the Ugra Narasimha temple, it is famous for the large Shivalinga submerged in water.
Several people, including family members of the Vijayanagara dynasty, guides from Hampi and politicians from the region expressed grief over the priest’s demise. Bhat was dedicated to his duty, and would make the rounds of the temple even when in bad health. 

He would start his day at 5 am and reach the temple by 6 am, returning home only in the evening, after performing puja, posing for photographers and tourists. Prakash K, senior guide, said that Bhat was a familiar face in Hampi. In fact, every visitor would come looking for him. “He was also famous with photographers. His passing is a big loss to tourists and devotees,” he said. 

“He lived in Prakash Nagar in Hampi, and would walk to the temple every day. He had been unwell for a few days, and his family was reluctant to send him to the temple due to the worsening pandemic situation,” Prakash added.

Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu condoled the death of Krishna Bhat and said he would be missed by all who visit Hampi. “Thanks to Bhat, the Badavi Linga temple has become a great attraction among tourists in Hampi. In these tough times, we are with the family,” Sriramulu said.
 

