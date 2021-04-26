Karnataka government and CII to form task force to combat Covid-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Sunday announced that it has come together with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to form a task force which will help fight the pandemic. This announcement was made after Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar held a virtual meeting with health department officials and eminent citizens -- Kris Gopalakrishnan, former CII president, Vikram Kirloskar, CMD of Kirloskar Systems, Cardiologist Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, and CII Karnataka chairman Ramesh Ramadurai, among others -- on Sunday.

Dr Sudhakar said that the task force, which will have representatives from CII and the health department, will help the government with technology, software applications, know-how, sourcing of medicines, medical equipment and oxygen. It will work on a master call centre for Covid and on detailing, and will be on the lines of of the Apthamitra helpline.

“Currently, there are multiple helplines for Covid management, which is causing confusion among the public. This helpline is likely to act as a master helpline for all aspects of Covid. The modalities will soon be worked out and training for the call centre executives is likely to be imparted by medical professionals from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences,” officials said.

Dr Sudhakar added that the State Government is planning to set up modular ICU units to address the rising demand for ICU beds. About 3,000-5,000 modular ICU beds are being planned in the state. The task force will also work with the government on making these modular ICU units a reality. There are a few companies which have come forward to set up these beds in 7-10 days, the minister said.

He also urged the industry to channel their CSR funds for Covid-related activities, as the Centre has allowed the use of CSR funds for such causes. “More than the funds, the government is looking for technology, know-how and contacts for sourcing medicines and medical equipment,” he said. He also sought the help of CII to identify and procure Remdesivir and Tocilizomab injections from other countries.

Shortage of doctors

Dr Devi Shetty pointed at the rising shortage of doctors with the increasing number of Covid cases. “Currently, all the headlines are on oxygen shortage. But, very soon, the headlines will focus on shortage of doctors and nurses,” he said. He urged the Health Minister to work with the Union Government to augment medical staff by roping in 2.2 lakh nursing students in the country, who are waiting for their final exams.