STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government and CII to form task force to combat Covid-19

It will work on a master call centre for Covid and on detailing, and will be on the lines of of the Apthamitra helpline. 

Published: 26th April 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar holds a meeting with health department officials and eminent citizens in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar holds a meeting with health department officials and eminent citizens in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Sunday announced that it has come together with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to form a task force which will help fight the pandemic. This announcement was made after Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar held a virtual meeting with health department officials and eminent citizens -- Kris Gopalakrishnan, former CII president, Vikram Kirloskar, CMD of Kirloskar Systems, Cardiologist Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, and CII Karnataka chairman Ramesh Ramadurai, among others -- on Sunday. 

Dr Sudhakar said that the task force, which will have representatives from CII and the health department, will help the government with technology, software applications, know-how, sourcing of medicines, medical equipment and oxygen. It will work on a master call centre for Covid and on detailing, and will be on the lines of of the Apthamitra helpline. 

“Currently, there are multiple helplines for Covid management, which is causing confusion among the public. This helpline is likely to act as a master helpline for all aspects of Covid. The modalities will soon be worked out and training for the call centre executives is likely to be imparted by medical professionals from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences,” officials said.

Dr Sudhakar added that the State Government is planning to set up modular ICU units to address the rising demand for ICU beds. About 3,000-5,000 modular ICU beds are being planned in the state. The task force will also work with the government on making these modular ICU units a reality. There are a few companies which have come forward to set up these beds in 7-10 days, the minister said.

He also urged the industry to channel their CSR funds for Covid-related activities, as the Centre has allowed the use of CSR funds for such causes. “More than the funds, the government is looking for technology, know-how and contacts for sourcing medicines and medical equipment,” he said. He also sought the help of CII to identify and procure Remdesivir and Tocilizomab injections from other countries.

Shortage of doctors
Dr Devi Shetty pointed at the rising shortage of doctors with the increasing number of Covid cases. “Currently, all the headlines are on oxygen shortage. But, very soon, the headlines will focus on shortage of doctors and nurses,” he said. He urged the Health Minister to work with the Union Government to augment medical staff by roping in 2.2 lakh nursing students in the country, who are waiting for their final exams. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka government Karnatak COVID cases
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp