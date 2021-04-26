STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government sets deadline to get COVID issues right

108, 1912 helplines will respond; Remdesivir, ICUs, oxygen will be available in 36 hours, says IAS officer
 

Published: 26th April 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

A file photograph of beds being set up at a Covid Care Centre in Bengaluru

A file photograph of beds being set up at a Covid Care Centre in Bengaluru

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shortage of beds, Remdisivir, vaccines, oxygen and lack of quick service from 108 and 1912 and more. There are a lot of things wrong with Covid management in the state. But the administration says it needs 36 hours to set it all right. “Everything will be in place. There will be response from 108 and 1912, vaccines and Remdisivir will be available and patients will get beds, ICU and oxygen,” a senior government official, not wanting to be quoted, told The New Indian Express.

“This proves that the government has failed. What can be set right in one hour, the government is taking 36 hours! We are reaching a new peak of cases every day, and the number of people calling for basic services has increased, revealing that the system has collapsed,” admitted a senior IAS officer.

Experts working closely with the government said they are being continuously informed about the second wave and the mutating strains of the virus. But the government (politicians and bureaucrats) are too confident of overcoming the second wave too. “An IAS officer at a meeting said, ‘We successfully handled the situation last year and the Central Government applauded us. We will handle this too and there is nothing to worry’,” the expert said.

“But looking at the helplessness of people, it is evident that the government has not learnt anything from the past. In fact, it is repeating the same mistakes and also committing newer ones,” the expert added.
Private hospitals and State Government are blaming each other for the present situation.

“The State Government should have increased the bed and oxygen supply capacity. It should have kept CCCs ready. More facilities should have been created in medical colleges and hospitals,” a doctor from a reputed private hospital said.

But a government official retorted, saying, “It is the duty of private hospitals to cooperate and increase their capacity. During such times, instead of thinking of profits, they should focus on serving the people.”
Amid lack of facilities, citizens are left wondering whether the government is functioning at all. “Why didn’t the government prepare for what was going to happen? They have so many experts and the health minister is a doctor. He should have created facilities. We are forced to use influence for test reports, to get an ambulance, hospital beds and vaccine. It is a sorry state of affairs,” said Madhu P, a citizen who sought help to arrange for an ICU bed at Manipal Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp