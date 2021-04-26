STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Madikeri gears up to face municipal election after seven years amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Many experts believe the electoral process might witness decreased participation from voters due to the existing pandemic situation and the new lockdown norms

Published: 26th April 2021 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Officers heading out from the mustering centre at St Joseph's Convent in Madikeri (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: Amidst the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and new lockdown rules, Madikeri is gearing up to face the City Municipal Council (CMC) election. The electoral process will begin on Tuesday and a total of 23 wards will go to the polls. The CMC election in the city is being conducted after seven years.

Kodagu DC Charulata Somala on Monday visited the mustering centre at St Joseph’s Convent in Madikeri and observed the arrangements in place for the electoral process. The election will be held according to the COVID-19 SOPs and a total of 109 candidates are in the fray.

“The electoral process will be arranged across 27 voting booths within the city limits. The mustering work has been completed and all SOPs will be followed to ensure safety during the time of this pandemic,” confirmed Mahesh, the Madikeri tahashildar.

A total of 26,619 voters including 13,011 male and 13,606 female voters are likely to take part in the election process. However, many experts believe the electoral process might witness decreased participation from voters due to the existing pandemic situation and the new lockdown norms.

While the CMC election was withheld for three years following a High Court hearing, the declaration of election had brought some joy among the residents and the aspirant contestants. Nevertheless, the contestants were unable to carry out an election campaign due to the COVID situation and now they fear that the voter turnout will be low following the new lockdown rules.

“The concerned officials have made a list of voters who are COVID-positive. The patients will be given PPE kits, picked up from the containment zones and will be allowed to vote between 4 pm and 5 pm on Tuesday,” confirmed Mahesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madikeri COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp