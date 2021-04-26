STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

NIA court rejects bail to 18 accused in DJ Halli case

Two separate petitions were filed by the accused before the court, and both were rejected by Special Court judge Kasanappa Naik, on Friday.

Published: 26th April 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

The court had stated that it was clearly not a simple case of rioting. (File Photo)

The court had stated that it was clearly not a simple case of rioting. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Special Court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases rejected bail for 18 persons accused of being involved in the DJ Halli riots, and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Two separate petitions were filed by the accused before the court, and both were rejected by Special Court judge Kasanappa Naik, on Friday. The accused, Syed Khalid, Mudasir Ahmed, Syed Mubarak alias Dicchi Mubarak, Mohammed Thousif, Shabaz M, Arif Pasha, Farooq, Shameel Pasha and Tanveer Khan had filed a petition seeking bail, and their advocate had argued that the petitioners were not members of any terrorist organisation. The petition said that police, without proper investigation, were acting in a biased manner against them. The prosecution had objected to bail by submitting offences committed by each accused.

The court stated that it was clearly not a simple case of rioting, but there was a conspiracy to commit the offences by the accused. “...the accused have gone to the extent of toppling the vehicle of the DCP and also burning a number of motorcycles of police personnel and private parties. These and other accused have caused extensive damage to the police station.”

The other petition was filed by Syed Ikramuddin alias Syed Naveed, Shaikh Muhammed Bilal, Syed Asif, Mohammed Atif, Mohammed Mudassir Kaleem, Naqeeb Pasha, Imran Ahmed, Mohammed Azhar, and Kareem alias Saddam, but the court stated the allegations against the petitioners is serious and rejected the bail application.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DJ Halli case
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp