NIA court rejects bail to 18 accused in DJ Halli case

BENGALURU: A Special Court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases rejected bail for 18 persons accused of being involved in the DJ Halli riots, and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Two separate petitions were filed by the accused before the court, and both were rejected by Special Court judge Kasanappa Naik, on Friday. The accused, Syed Khalid, Mudasir Ahmed, Syed Mubarak alias Dicchi Mubarak, Mohammed Thousif, Shabaz M, Arif Pasha, Farooq, Shameel Pasha and Tanveer Khan had filed a petition seeking bail, and their advocate had argued that the petitioners were not members of any terrorist organisation. The petition said that police, without proper investigation, were acting in a biased manner against them. The prosecution had objected to bail by submitting offences committed by each accused.

The court stated that it was clearly not a simple case of rioting, but there was a conspiracy to commit the offences by the accused. “...the accused have gone to the extent of toppling the vehicle of the DCP and also burning a number of motorcycles of police personnel and private parties. These and other accused have caused extensive damage to the police station.”

The other petition was filed by Syed Ikramuddin alias Syed Naveed, Shaikh Muhammed Bilal, Syed Asif, Mohammed Atif, Mohammed Mudassir Kaleem, Naqeeb Pasha, Imran Ahmed, Mohammed Azhar, and Kareem alias Saddam, but the court stated the allegations against the petitioners is serious and rejected the bail application.