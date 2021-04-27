STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Despite Covid pandemic, Madikeri sees 59.9% voter turnout in municipal election

A total of 22 residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 were allowed to vote in their particular wards after being equipped with PPE kits

Published: 27th April 2021 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

COVID positive patients equipped with PPE kits were allowed to vote post 5 pm (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: Residents of Madikeri voted in the City Municipal Council election on Tuesday after a gap of seven years, ensuring social distancing and following COVID-19 norms. While experts predicted the turnout to be low amid the pandemic and lockdown, 59.9% of voters cast their votes.

A total of 23 wards across the city went to the polls on Tuesday and 108 candidates were in the fray. Kodagu DC Charulata Somal visited many polling booths and observed the arrangements in place. Glitches in the EVM were reported in a few polling booths, which delayed the voting process by nearly an hour. However, the glitches were rectified at the earliest.

Meanwhile, a total of 22 residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 were allowed to vote in their particular wards after being equipped with PPE kits. Ambulances were arranged by the administration to pick the patients from their houses and drop them off at the polling booths. The polling for COVID-19 patients was witnessed between 5 pm and 6 pm even as officials wore PPE kits to enable the electoral process.

The BJP and Congress have fielded candidates for all the wards even as other political parties opted for limited seats. The usual bustle around the polling booths was on a low key owing to the pandemic. The counting of votes is scheduled to be held on April 30.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madikeri COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp