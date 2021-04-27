Despite Covid pandemic, Madikeri sees 59.9% voter turnout in municipal election

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Residents of Madikeri voted in the City Municipal Council election on Tuesday after a gap of seven years, ensuring social distancing and following COVID-19 norms. While experts predicted the turnout to be low amid the pandemic and lockdown, 59.9% of voters cast their votes.

A total of 23 wards across the city went to the polls on Tuesday and 108 candidates were in the fray. Kodagu DC Charulata Somal visited many polling booths and observed the arrangements in place. Glitches in the EVM were reported in a few polling booths, which delayed the voting process by nearly an hour. However, the glitches were rectified at the earliest.

Meanwhile, a total of 22 residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 were allowed to vote in their particular wards after being equipped with PPE kits. Ambulances were arranged by the administration to pick the patients from their houses and drop them off at the polling booths. The polling for COVID-19 patients was witnessed between 5 pm and 6 pm even as officials wore PPE kits to enable the electoral process.

The BJP and Congress have fielded candidates for all the wards even as other political parties opted for limited seats. The usual bustle around the polling booths was on a low key owing to the pandemic. The counting of votes is scheduled to be held on April 30.